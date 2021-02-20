Poultry plants eager to vaccinate their workers - and to find out when they can

Though there is no firm timeline of when shots will go in arms, poultry plants in the Northeast Georgia area and across the state are ramping up to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers when it is available.



Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday four mass vaccination sites will be up and running on Monday, including one in Habersham County aimed partially at serving the large Latino population concentrated in chicken processing plants.

“There is widespread interest from poultry companies across the state to make it available to their employees … when the time comes,” Georgia Poultry Federation President Mike Giles said.

Giles said they have not received any firm information on when poultry workers will receive the vaccine, as they understand it will be based on the supply available and the time to finish the rest of the 1A+ phase of the rollout.

Under the current Georgia Department of Public Health plan, first responders, long-term care staff and residents, medical staff and those ages 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

The poultry industry is part of the essential worker category that will be eligible for the vaccine in the 1B phase.

“Since the pandemic began, public health has been in regular conversations with the poultry companies in our area,” District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer wrote in an email. “This started with identifying mitigation strategies, to testing and now vaccination planning. There are specific criteria that a provider/company must meet to be enrolled as a vaccine provider.”

Palmer said those criteria include having a medical team that can oversee administration of the vaccine, storage of the vaccine and following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health.