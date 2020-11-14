Poultry company could double employment if allowed to move to new location

A Gainesville poultry company that has outgrown space at its current location is hoping to expand operations – and double employment – in a move to new, larger building off Memorial Park Drive near Gainesville.



Soulshine Farms, now at 2411 White Sulphur Road, currently has about 300 employees. That number could increase to 500 or 600 in the move, said Michael Farmer of Soulshine Farms in an interview Friday, Nov. 13.

The company is seeking to get approval from Hall County to occupy a building at 2118 Centennial Drive. The matter is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Soulshine “states that this business is a poultry processing supplier specializing in intermediary processing of raw chicken into finished poultry products for further processing,” according to a Hall County planning staff report. “The facility does not process any living poultry products and all processing in finished raw poultry products.”