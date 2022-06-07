Pilates studio poised to open off Gainesville square

Town Pilates
What: Equipment Pilates studio offering private and group classes in Gainesville
Where: Suite 211 of the Jackson Building, 114 Washington St. NE, Gainesville
How much: $30-$75More info: vagaro.com/townpilates, Instagram @townpilates or 817-312-5965
Devotees of the living room Pilates session have another venue for mind-body — and interpersonal — connections.
Town Pilates, an equipment Pilates studio inside the Jackson Building in downtown Gainesville, is slated to open its doors for private classes Monday, June 13.
For the studio’s owner Kate Odell, the core-based exercise modality afforded an avenue for awareness, connection and discipline when a rotator cuff injury stalled her pursuit of a career in ballet, a performance art form in which she’d been classically trained up until college.
“I wasn’t ready to give up the modality that ballet offered — it was fluid, it was connective, it engaged my mind and creativity all in one,” Odell said. “All of the things that ballet gave me through those years, I found in Pilates, too — the movement, the fitness, the mind-body control, the breathing as you go and even the creativity.”
While similar to yoga and barre in the sense that all three employ fluid movement and breathwork, Pilates targets “centering your core and alignment and working outward from there,” according to Odell.
With a spring-loaded, manually operated machine known as a reformer, Odell’s studio is able to take mat-based instruction geared toward toning arms, legs and core muscles “to the next level.”
“(Equipment Pilates) is great for people that are needing rehab, but it’s also great for the athlete that just needs to condition a little bit more intentionally on specific functional movements or injury points,” Odell said. “Pilates can be tailored to a wide range of needs. It can be an aid to the athlete in toning up certain muscle groups or just rehabilitation, or it could be the dancer that is trying to work on a specific skill and build the muscles for that specific skill. And then it’s great for therapy patients that are struggling to do daily functions.”
Odell’s clientele has spanned a wide spectrum, from ultramarathon runners to individuals with cerebral palsy needing assistance with functional movement and stability.
Without the established presence of a standalone Pilates studio in Gainesville, Odell said she’s fielded questions like, “What is Pilates? I don’t know what to expect; is this right for me?”
Her answer: Pilates is designed for every age and body type, and is an optimal way to build body awareness and strength, tone muscles and even relax.
“It is so connective that it’s enjoyable,” Odell said.
After pressing “pause” on Pilates for a while to more intentionally focus on raising her five children, Odell said now feels like the right time to pick it back up again — and to bring the practice to Gainesville.
“I believe that Gainesville is ready for Pilates,” she said. “We have a lot of gyms, we have a lot of group class environments, and they are great … but I would love to see a little bit more diversity in our fitness world in Gainesville. One of the things within that is recognizing people are passionate about different things. People connect and feel drawn to different things. I know not everybody’s going to love and connect with Pilates, but I would love for it to be an option.
“Even if it’s not their favorite thing, it’s just another way of working out.”
Odell clarified she doesn’t view her studio as a competitor against others in the area, but rather a complement.
Because the studio is currently equipped with one reformer, Odell is only offering private, one-on-one sessions as a soft opening. Private classes are $75 per client and span 55 minutes.
“I meet you where you are, we work on the needs that you have (and) your goals fitness-wise,” Odell said.
Three other reformers are slated to arrive in July, which will allow Town Pilates to host semi-private classes curated for smaller groups of friends and family as well as open group sessions that will fill on a first come, first served basis.
Classes will host two to four clients at a time. Semi-private sessions are $40 per client; open group classes are $30.
Odell said she’ll also be offering a 10-class package for $700, which is good for three months and can be shared amongst family members.
Group classes are set to launch in August to align with the start of a new school year.
“It’s the start of school and schedules are shifting and people are planning what they’re going to do while their kids are in school and have a little bit more time to do all of those things,” Odell said.
To book a class, clients can visit.vagaro.com/townpilates/ or contact Odell via Town Pilates’ Instagram, @townpilates.
As parking on the square tends to be elusive, Odell encourages clients to give themselves a few extra minutes to find a space and get to class. Town Pilates is located on the second floor of the Jackson Building, which can be accessed via stairway or elevator.
Odell said her heart behind launching Town Pilates is best reflected in the studio’s tagline: “Building connections one breath at a time.”
“That’s all we can do — be faithful with our next breath,” Odell said. “I want to meet people where they are. I want to help them get to the next level. I would really love to help people build awareness of how their posture affects back pain or how their functional movement is affecting something else in their life. The ‘building connections’ part is also with people — I desire for people to meet each other in this space. There is intentionality behind it for me, and I hope that is what this space becomes for people.”