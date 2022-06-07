Pilates studio poised to open off Gainesville square

Devotees of the living room Pilates session have another venue for mind-body — and interpersonal — connections.

Town Pilates, an equipment Pilates studio inside the Jackson Building in downtown Gainesville, is slated to open its doors for private classes Monday, June 13.

For the studio’s owner Kate Odell, the core-based exercise modality afforded an avenue for awareness, connection and discipline when a rotator cuff injury stalled her pursuit of a career in ballet, a performance art form in which she’d been classically trained up until college.

“I wasn’t ready to give up the modality that ballet offered — it was fluid, it was connective, it engaged my mind and creativity all in one,” Odell said. “All of the things that ballet gave me through those years, I found in Pilates, too — the movement, the fitness, the mind-body control, the breathing as you go and even the creativity.”