People can file jobless claims online or by phone as GDOL offices close March 18

Those seeking jobless benefits are down to two options with the Georgia Department of Labor closing career centers Wednesday, March 18, because of the coronavirus pandemic.



They can file claims online at dol.georgia.gov or call their local career center. Gainesville’s career center can be reached at 770-535-5484.

“We are working around the clock to make sure we are able to continue to process unemployment claims and make sure Georgians continue to get paid,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.

Those who call to file claims can expect lengthy wait times “because of the time it takes to properly process the filing of a claim,” the department says.

“We are in uncharted territory regarding unemployment during this time of crisis, but this agency is working diligently to provide alternative solutions for workforce challenges,” Butler said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, area job numbers looked strong.

In a March 12 news release about the Hall County area showing 1,200 more jobs than in January 2019, Butler said, “Over the year, we are still seeing positive data and our unemployment rates are still some of the lowest ever on record.”

Hall’s jobless rate was 2.8% in January, compared to 3.4% in 2019.

Since the pandemic, the stock market has crashed, businesses are closing locations and experts are saying they expect a recession.