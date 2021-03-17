Pandemic hit many hard financially in past year, and the impacts are still lingering

Steve Collins’ Gainesville acupuncture practice, like so many businesses nationwide, tanked overnight when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.
And business hasn’t fully returned — not even close.
“I’m probably a third to maybe a half of where I should be,” Collins said. “I’m essentially partially unemployed because of COVID. Government assistance ... thank God for that.”
It has been a brutal year for many Americans. Government-forced shutdowns spelled sharp decline or even the end for many businesses, such as restaurants, bars, movie theaters and hair salons.
Jobless rates skyrocketed as a result. Hall County was no exception, hitting an all-time high of 10.7% in April. Hall County’s hospitality industry, with an unemployment rate of 73%, took an especially hard hit.
“That was a devastating impact to our workforce in the community,” Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president, said at the time.
South Hall’s Lanier Islands resort, which relies on group gatherings as part of its income, also took a major hit.
“We didn’t have the first Christmas party this year,” Chief Operations Officer Grier Todd said at a February Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority Board meeting. “And normally, every weekend in December is booked up with Christmas parties.”
But there was relief, thanks to Congress-approved relief packages.
Americans got stimulus checks and $600-per-week federal unemployment benefits on top of state benefits. And businesses were able to stay afloat with forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Tom Hensley, longtime president of Cornelia-based Fieldale Farms, said the pandemic especially hurt employment in his poultry company.
“It’s very difficult to find people to come to work. Unemployment benefits are very lucrative,” he said. “People can earn a lot of money staying home, and they do.”
As Georgia’s lockdown began to ease last summer, businesses started reviving and people began returning to work. Within a few months, Hall’s jobless numbers bounced back to pre-coronavirus numbers.
As of December, the latest numbers available, Hall’s unemployment rate was 3.7%, compared to 2.2% in December 2019.
Some economic sectors in Hall fared well throughout the pandemic.
Development boomed, as housing and industrial proposals were approved by area governments. Construction hardly slowed, as apartments and homes were being built by the hundreds in South Hall.
As far as housing sales, it's a seller’s market, with agents saying they’re getting multiple offers on single listings and that much of the bustling activity is driven by the pandemic itself — people confined to home realizing they need or want bigger living spaces.
Frank Norton Jr., a Gainesville real estate executive who releases an annual economic report, said he believes the poultry industry was generally better prepared for COVID-19 “because they’ve been prepared for a pandemic, bird flu or otherwise, for the better part of 25 years.”
“The poultry industry was way ahead of the curve, thankfully,” he said. “Because we are really a two-industry community — poultry and health care — we fared much better than (other) communities.”
A few companies changed up what they were making to meet pandemic needs, such as Atex at 2600 W. Park Drive, Gainesville.
The company makes nonwoven materials used in raw form by many industries, including construction and personal hygiene. In the medical industry, they’re used in the N-95 mask, a key part of the personal protective equipment worn to combat COVID-19.
When “COVID exploded, we tried to help as much as we could the PPE industry,” said Luca di Benedetto, Atex president and CEO.
Still, economic turmoil caused by the pandemic is still playing out for many.
At Lanier Islands, for example, “we still don’t see the group business coming back yet, even at the end of the year,” Todd said. “What we’re seeing is the groups that have booked, especially the larger groups of 150 people or more, are rescheduling or canceling.”
And Collins said he was pleased to learn about the $1.9 trillion relief bill passed by Congress this week.
Looking ahead, there could be changes in the ways Americans do business.
Teleconference apps, such as Zoom, have become the norm in workplaces as a tool for employees to interact with each other.
“I think some of that will remain,” said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “I think we have found we can be pretty productive working remotely.”
However, “depending on your home situation, you may need some space to get to. I think we will continue to see office demand,” he said.
Norton, who refers to post-pandemic trends as “next normal,” agrees.
“I don’t believe office space is going away. It helps build a business’ culture,” he said. “We’ll have people work out of their house more, as long as they have good internet, and come into the office when they need to.”