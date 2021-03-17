Pandemic hit many hard financially in past year, and the impacts are still lingering

It has been a brutal year for many Americans. Government-forced shutdowns spelled sharp decline or even the end for many businesses, such as restaurants, bars, movie theaters and hair salons.



Jobless rates skyrocketed as a result. Hall County was no exception, hitting an all-time high of 10.7% in April. Hall County’s hospitality industry, with an unemployment rate of 73%, took an especially hard hit.

“That was a devastating impact to our workforce in the community,” Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president, said at the time.

South Hall’s Lanier Islands resort, which relies on group gatherings as part of its income, also took a major hit.

“We didn’t have the first Christmas party this year,” Chief Operations Officer Grier Todd said at a February Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority Board meeting. “And normally, every weekend in December is booked up with Christmas parties.”

But there was relief, thanks to Congress-approved relief packages.