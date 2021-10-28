Old Saul’s building on Gainesville square has sold. Here’s what’s next

Under new ownership, the old Saul’s building on the Gainesville square could get a nostalgic makeover.

“Right now, it’s got that ‘60s, ‘70s storefront look,” said new owner Ramon Gonzalez. “We’re looking at old photos, and that’s not what it looked like originally. We’re bringing that look back.”

The two-store brick building at 100 Main St. has been several things over the years, including McLellans’ discount store that dated to around the tornado of 1936 and later, Saul’s, a women’s clothing store.

And now the plans to turn the downtown building into the latest Thrive Coworking location. Thrive offers alternative solutions for people seeking office space.

“We locate our spaces in these cool, walkable, kind of gentrified downtown districts,” said Gonzalez, the company’s founder. “People want to be in these places … now that people have the opportunity to work from wherever.

“That’s why we’re hyper focused on cool downtowns like Gainesville.”

The company, which has locations in Alpharetta, Canton and Milton, bought the old Saul’s building in early October. The plan is to start leasing space by mid-2022, Gonzalez said.

Neither he nor Saul’s former longtime owner, Lawrence “Lorry” Schrage, would disclose the purchase price.

Thrive says on its website customers can add and remove space as needed and pay only for the space they use. “Expensive long-term leases in boring and lonely spaces just won’t cut it anymore,” the site says.

“We offer flexible work spaces for entrepreneurs and businesses of all kinds,” Gonzalez said. “We also have some smaller memberships, like (for people who just need) a mailing address and need some packages to get delivered … or if you need space just to drop in and get some work done outside of the house, we have open workspaces for people to do that.”

A rate structure specific to the Gainesville market will be put together later. The Alpharetta fee is $2,490 per month.

Thrive is looking to make some cosmetic improvements to the building.

The plan is “to restore the original look of the building,” Gonzalez said.

The building, which had been on the market for a while, has stood largely intact on the square since 1900, including barely missing the brunt of the ‘36 tornado.

Saul’s took over the building in the mid-1970s. During a June tour of the building, Schrage showed a McLellan’s sign that advertised a special on “Ladies shorts” at 49 cents, with the suggestion to “use our lay-away plan.”

In June, Schrage said of the building’s future that he had three people wanting it “really badly, but I don’t know where it’s going.”