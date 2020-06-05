Oil change business proposed at Friendship and Spout Springs roads in Braselton

A Valvoline Instant Oil Change is proposed off Friendship Road near Spout Springs Road in South Hall.



WDG-TNR Braselton LLC is seeking a permit from Braselton to build the shop on a 1-acre site next to Taco Bell and across from a Publix-anchored shopping center.

Describing the operation, the applicant says “customers will remain in their vehicles during their maintenance period and be able to watch the progress of their oil change on closed circuit monitors located inside the bays.”

The application is set to be considered by the Braselton Town Council at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the Braselton Police & Municipal Court Building at 5040 Ga. 53.

Completion of the project, if approved, is projected by 2021, the application says.