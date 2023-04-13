North Hall Ace Hardware has new owners. Here’s what else is changing

New ownership isn’t all that’s changing at North Hall Ace Hardware at 5137 Cleveland Highway, south of Dahlonega Highway/Ga. 52.
With Maryland-based JPB Partners LLC taking over the store April 3, efforts are underway to complete “a store reset,” including interior renovation, JPG spokeswoman Mary Glagola said.
“We are beginning the process of … adding a larger selection of grills and grilling accessories this year, adding a full line of STIHL products this year and renovating and building out the greenhouse and increasing the selection of lawn and garden products,” she said.
The store, which has been in business for 35-plus years, is now part of The Helpful Hardware Company, which operates 16 stores in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to a press release from JPB.
Chris and Angela Delong were the store’s previous owners.