New president named at United Community Bank-Hall County

Mitch Ralston has been named the new president of United Community Bank-Hall County.
He will take over the job when Will White retires Sept. 1 after 43 years in banking in Gainesville, including 17 years with United, according to a press release Friday, Aug. 19, from the bank.
In the position, Ralston will oversee operations of all four United branches in the Hall County area. He has led United’s Commercial Lending Division in Hall and has over 30 years of banking experience.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed growing my career with United and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the exceptional group of bankers in Hall County,” Ralston said. “Will has assembled an incredible team that is committed to excellent customer service and personalized solutions for our clients. I look forward to continuing to support our clients throughout the area.”