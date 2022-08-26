New Greek restaurant coming to Gainesville. Here’s where, when it may open

At the Greek Tavern now under construction, John Vachtsevanos hopes diners will enjoy not only traditional Greek food with a “modern twist” but views of nearby downtown Gainesville.

Patrons may be able to get those views from the planned glass-enclosed balcony on the second floor of the restaurant now being built at 430 Broad St., off Jesse Jewell Parkway near E.E. Butler Parkway.

“We want an outside feel but with the comfort of being inside,” said Vachtsevanos, a Gainesville physician who has teamed up with restaurateur George Giannoulas in the business.

The 6,400-square-foot restaurant also will offer an enclosed patio on the first floor, an open kitchen and brick oven where patrons can see their meals being cooked, and a drive-thru for pick-up orders.