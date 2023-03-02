New Gainesville ultrasound studio offers soon-to-be moms an experience to ‘last a lifetime’

With her two children now in their teen years at 15 and 17, Norwood said she was ready to return to work and liked the idea of being her own boss.



Norwood’s studio is the first of its kind in Gainesville. Until now, the nearest 3D/4D ultrasound studios were in Cleveland and Buford.

“Gainesville was needing a place like this,” she said. “It’s the fun part of ultrasound — the cute 3D pictures, 4D pictures. Technology’s come a long way.”

The 2D ultrasound is the standard black-and-white image most often provided at a doctor’s appointment, according to Norwood; 3D images show more detail of the baby’s facial features while 4D shows his or her movement in the womb. HD ultrasound shows richer color and detail in high definition.

Norwood recommends scheduling a 4D ultrasound between 26 and 34 weeks, though any time after 22 weeks is ideal.

“It’s so special (and will) last a lifetime,” she said. “You’re always going to remember, ‘The first time I saw your sweet face on ultrasound.’ I remember my ultrasounds with both of my kids and how magical it was being able to see them. Now, with the 3D/4D (imagery), you can really see what your baby’s going to look like. It makes it more real.”

According to Norwood, clinical settings typically reserve 3D and 4D ultrasounds “for certain things like the heart or certain defects; you can see it better because you’re rendering it in all dimensions. But not for the fun, cute pictures — and that’s where I come in.”