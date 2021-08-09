New company involving Oakwood’s Wayne Farms is forming

Oakwood-based Wayne Farms and Laurel, Miss.-based Sanderson Farms are joining to form a new poultry company.
The move is the result of Wayne Farms’ parent company, Continental Grain, and Cargill acquiring Sanderson Farms, according to a press release Monday, Aug. 9.
The purchase price was $4.5 billion.
“The new company will be well positioned to enhance its service to customers across retail and food service,” the press release states. It will “have state-of-the-art operations and will continue to invest in its workforce and in employee safety.”
Operations include poultry processing prepared foods plants across seven states, including Georgia.
Wayne Farms CEO Clint Rivers will lead the combined company.
Other impacts of the move, if any, weren’t immediately known. Spokesman Frank Singleton couldn’t be reached for comment.