New Collegiate Grill owners will be familiar faces to those who frequent downtown

And the Patels don’t plan to tinker with the menu — burgers and fries will still be mainstays — or the building.

“We’re going to leave it exactly the way it is,” Paresh Patel said. “His burgers and everything are excellent. When something is good, you don’t want to make any changes.”

Three employees under the Worleys will be retained when the restaurant reopens, he said.

No change is just what Jeff Worley wants for the iconic eatery.

“It’s the (community’s) Collegiate,” he said. “(Wife) Donna and I have always considered ourselves stewards. We’ve spent 15 years building it up into a very good, a very healthy business.”

Not that the years have been easy, Worley said.

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll and “we never fully recovered,” he said.

“Staffing became an issue,” Worley said. “You had staff out for seven days. And then there’s a major labor shortage for restaurants right now. I think everybody knows that.”

Also, the city has literally grown up around them.

In an earlier interview he recalled how, just a month after starting the business in 2008, construction workers began rebuilding a four-story parking deck directly in front of their business, causing customers to have to walk nearly two blocks to enter the building.

That work lasted 18 months.

In more recent years, two more levels were added to the parking deck.

And then, there was construction of the nearby Gainesville Renaissance, a 60,000-square-foot, three-story building featuring street-level retail shops, residential units and Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling.

“It’s been project after project,” Worley said.

The Worleys had their renovation project in the restaurant, closing for a week in early 2018.

Customers have remained loyal to the Collegiate, with its throwback look and vibe.

“That’s the irony,” he said. “We had to close down (in April) because the volume of business was so strong we couldn’t handle it anymore. It was just like a tsunami coming.”

The Worleys decided to “pause” the business and restructure.

After considering the future, “we both felt in our hearts it was time to close that chapter of our lives and move on,” he said. “And we were both at peace with that.”

For the Patels, taking over the Collegiate was a business opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“It’s right close to our business, so we decided to step in,” Paresh Patel said. “We’ll be able to manage it since it’s this close by.”

Worley heaped praise on the Patels.

“Gainesville loves them to death,” he said. “They’re familiar with them, they’re well capitalized, they’ve been at Sweet Magnolia’s 13 years and are very stable there. “There’s just not a better couple to assume the operation.

“God just put it together — it’s that simple.”

As for the Worleys, they are considering future options, but for now, they plan on staying at the restaurant for a couple more weeks.

“We want to see all the customers we’ve built up over the years,” Jeff Worley said. “There will be a lot of hugs and picture-taking, probably.”



