This new chamber publication gives community updates, from growth to schools

A 100-page free publication providing updates on community aspects ranging from economic development to education is now available at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, 230 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville.
The chamber’s “Community Guide,” produced in partnership with The Times, is distributed to prospective new businesses, newcomers, visitors and business clients, according to the chamber.
Content also includes details on health care, housing, tourism, art and culture, history and facts about cities in Hall County.
“Valuable information is included for those new to the community, as well as lifelong residents,” a chamber news release states.