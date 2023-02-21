New boutique to be one-stop shop for women’s fashion in Flowery Branch

But these days, both women are invested in the viability of Main Street.



“I just think Flowery Branch has changed through the years and we wanted to be a part of it,” said Gettys, 25. “I believe this is about creating a community.”

“We want to change people’s mindset that when they want to go shopping at a boutique, they have to go to Buford or Gainesville. They can come here,” Foster, 27, said as she straightened items on a table in preparation for the store’s grand opening.

Peaches and patience

Both Gettys and Foster have been busy prepping the store for the grand opening on Saturday, March 4.

Once open, the boutique will be the only retail destination of its kind on Main Street. With restaurants, coffee shops and areas where people can sit and relax all either under construction or already open, the corridor was ripe for a shopping destination, according to Foster.

“The city (of Flowery Branch) has a really good vision for this area,” Foster said.