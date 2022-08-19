Need a job? More than 70 companies looking for workers at this job fair

If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck.
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce will host its Fall Job Fair & Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Gainesville Civic Center.
More than 70 companies will be looking for employees. Hundreds of job seekers are expected to attend the fair, billed as the “largest recruitment event in Northeast Georgia.”
The job fair is free and open to the public. Bring your resume and apply on site.
To view the list of companies hiring, visit the Chamber’s website.
There are more than 864,000 workers in the Gainesville-Hall County labor market, which includes the active workforce of Gainesville, Hall County and adjoining counties.
For more information, contact Ellie Parker, Greater Hall Chamber project manager, at 770-532-6206 (ext. 115) or eparker@ghcc.com.
