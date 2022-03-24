Need a job? Here’s an opportunity to find one

Those seeking work or a better job can meet with potential employers at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring job fair.
The Spring Job Fair & Career Expo, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, will feature 88 employers looking for workers. The fair will take place at the Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.
The event is free, and job seekers can complete applications on site. A list of employers is available online.
Coordinating the event are the chamber, Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employer Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.