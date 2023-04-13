By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Moe’s Record Shop is moving. Here’s when and where
04142023 RECORDS 1.jpg
Moe's Record Shop owner Moe Lyons sorts albums in his downtown Gainesville storefront Wednesday, April 12. Lyons is preparing to move from his current location at 105 Bradford St. NE to a suite three doors down at 119 Bradford St. NE. - photo by Rachel Estes

Moe’s Record Shop is moving on up — not to the east side, but three doors down from its current location.

The record store is moving from its 105 Bradford St. NE address in downtown Gainesville to 119 Bradford St. NE, which previously housed Thrasherville Skateshop.

Owner Moe Lyons hopes to be set up in his new digs by April 25 — four years to the day since launching Moe’s Record Shop in Flowery Branch

The store has occupied 105 Bradford St. NE since 2020.

“I just saw an opportunity,” Lyons said. “I’ve grown a lot, so there will be an opportunity to expand some more (in the new space). The timing was right.”

Moving from roughly 500 square feet to some 2,000, Lyons plans to add CDs and cassettes to his shop’s offerings, in addition to further expanding his already sizable record collection and potentially hosting live music “from time to time.”

For updates, follow Moe’s Record Shop on Facebook or @leonardmoelyons on Instagram.
04142023 RECORDS 2.jpg
Moe's Record Shop in downtown Gainesville is preparing to move from its current storefront at 105 Bradford St. NE to a larger suite three doors down at 119 Bradford St. NE. - photo by Rachel Estes
04142023 RECORDS 4.jpg
Moe's Record Shop in downtown Gainesville is preparing to move from its current storefront at 105 Bradford St. NE to a larger suite three doors down at 119 Bradford St. NE. - photo by Rachel Estes