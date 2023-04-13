Moe’s Record Shop is moving. Here’s when and where

Moe’s Record Shop is moving on up — not to the east side, but three doors down from its current location.
The record store is moving from its 105 Bradford St. NE address in downtown Gainesville to 119 Bradford St. NE, which previously housed Thrasherville Skateshop.
Owner Moe Lyons hopes to be set up in his new digs by April 25 — four years to the day since launching Moe’s Record Shop in Flowery Branch.
The store has occupied 105 Bradford St. NE since 2020.
“I just saw an opportunity,” Lyons said. “I’ve grown a lot, so there will be an opportunity to expand some more (in the new space). The timing was right.”
Moving from roughly 500 square feet to some 2,000, Lyons plans to add CDs and cassettes to his shop’s offerings, in addition to further expanding his already sizable record collection and potentially hosting live music “from time to time.”For updates, follow Moe’s Record Shop on Facebook or @leonardmoelyons on Instagram.