This men’s fashion outlet coming soon to downtown Gainesville

In addition to an online retail presence, the brand has 11 other storefronts in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.



The Gainesville location is set to be its 12th location and slated to open this fall, according to Onward Reserve’s creative director, Virginia Johnson.

Onward Reserve will be housed on the first floor of the development between Taqueria Tsunami and an Italian eatery still to be named.

Doug Ivester, owner of the 60,000-square-foot mixed-use development, feels confident Onward Reserve will receive a warm welcome from the Gainesville-Hall County clientele.

"We could not be more delighted with the addition of Onward Reserve to the retail lineup of Gainesville Renaissance,” Ivester said in a statement. “The Onward Reserve brand and operation is a perfect fit with the Gainesville Renaissance brand.”

According to Callaway, Onward Reserve already has a strong following in the area.

“Creating authentic moments with family and friends is the inspiration behind Onward Reserve,” Callaway said. “We already have a strong customer base online in the Gainesville area and are thrilled to join the community with Doug Ivester’s support and for the community to experience the Onward Reserve brand in-person.”

For updates and store happenings, Onward Reserve can be found on Facebook and Instagram and at onwardreserve.com.