Massive makeover of this historic Green Street home has been completed

Work is now finished on the restoration, which began after the John and Cori Davenport family bought the Pruitt-Wheeler House in 2019. The home, which was built in 1909 at the corner of North Avenue and across from the Quinlan Visual Arts Center, is now known as Five Thirty Nine, named after the address of 539 Green St.

The home, which will be on display next week as part of a Business After Hours event sponsored by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, was a private residence for many decades before conversion to office space or commercial uses — like most of the ornate homes on Green Street.

The neoclassical revival home boasts six chimneys as well as a two-story central iconic portico and one full-story portico, as documented by the National Register of Historic Places.

Its original inhabitant was J.C. Pruitt, one of the first presidents of Citizens Bank — a banking mainstay of Gainesville for 81 years until its acquisition by Bank South, according to The Times archives.

For the past few decades, it has housed offices.

Attorney Hammond Law has been there since 1985.

Hammond Law set up an office in 1985, moving from the first floor to the second as the Davenports began renovations.

“I liked it so much I stayed,” he said of his new space.

Overall, he appreciated the work done to the structure.

“The building was generally in good shape, but it needed a good bit of updating,” he said. And now, “It’s just beautiful. This building is a masterpiece.”

Cori Davenport, who gave The Times a tour last week, said plumbing, electricity and air conditioning/heating was redone throughout the house and woods were redone on the floor and walls. In one room, the Davenports removed a bookcase that had covered — to their surprise — a window. Also, they replaced the front yard with new sod and landscaping.

And stained-glass windows and chandeliers were preserved.

“The renovations are outstanding. It’s been updated exponentially,” said attorney Anne Bishop, who has a first-floor office in the house. “She made some very good changes. Things are functioning very well.”

Plus, “she kept the important stuff, like the (original) door handles and doors.”

The house offers “office suites with the option of full furnishings, access to shared state-of-the-art technology and amenities while maintaining the historical elegance of the original Victorian home,” states the chamber announcement of its event.

It’s a far cry from when “we had birds living in the fireplaces,” Cori Davenport said.

The project “wasn’t financially motivated,” she said. “It was just to preserve it and bring it back to date. It was like opening Pandora's box, but it was a really cool project.”



