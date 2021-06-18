Looking for a new car? You and a lot of people

Despite an economic downturn caused by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a record breaking sales year for Hardy Chevrolet, Passmore said, and 2021 is on pace to be even better.

“It was one of the most challenging years I remember in my 27 years of car business, but when the final numbers were tallied we actually had a record-breaking year,” he said.

David Orr, the general sales manager at Milton Martin Honda, said their sales have been up in 2021 as well, compared to 2020. “During COVID (in 2020) we were doing 60 to 70 new cars (per month), now we’re doing 100,” Orr said.

Jacky Jones Lincoln has also seen an increase in sales ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, but sales manager J.T. Hartman said they have not had to increase prices, despite the demand. His dealership has had to go through several channels to find cars including auctions, lease return sites and auto shows, and he has sold cars to places like Carmax and car rental companies, because they are low on supply.