Looking back over Wrigley’s 50 years in South Hall, including merger with Mars Inc.

Janice Bryans was eager to start a new career with the new, exciting company when an interviewer dampened her enthusiasm.

When he told her he was concerned she “didn’t fit what we’re looking for,” the Flowery Branch native replied, “Will you give me the chance?”

The rest is history, as Bryans and the company that hired her — Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, which later became Mars Wrigley — are both celebrating 50-year anniversaries this month.

“As a native, it’s been wonderful because (Wrigley) has brought so much to our economy in the county and the state,” Bryans said in an interview at a Nov. 4 ceremony at the plant at 4500 Atlanta Highway in Flowery Branch.