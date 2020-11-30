Listen to an empowering talk from Atlanta penitentiary's first female warden as WomenSource goes virtual

WomenSource has found a new way to empower ladies for its annual Motivating Women Luncheon.



From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, the nonprofit will hold its program online to keep attendees safe during the pandemic.

“It stinks that we can’t do it in person, but we’ve made the best of allowing people to still participate,” Elizabeth Burnette, executive director of WomenSource, said. “I hope when the program ends, that they have a renewed sense of ‘I can do this, and ‘we can do this, especially if we work together.’”