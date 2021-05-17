Lanier Produce moving down the road. Here's what's next

After more than 40 years of providing fresh fruits and vegetables in Oakwood, Lanier Produce Co. is moving.
Mitch Reddick, owner of the store, said by September he hopes to be settled into a new space off Ga. Highway 53 on Valley Creek Drive. The property is around two miles south of where the business now sits on Frontage Road.
“We’re excited about our new location,” Reddick said. “We appreciate all the people that shopped with us over the years.”
Meanwhile, a 486-bed student University of North Georgia student housing will be developed at the Frontage Road site. Those plans were approved by the Oakwood City Council in 2019.
Umar Sayed, CEO of Glamour Art House Inc. and owner of the property next to Lanier Produce, said he struck a deal with Reddick to develop the land.
In order for Sayed to use the property for the housing project, he agreed to erect a new building for Lanier Produce.
“We’re already breaking ground and clearing the land right now,” Sayed said of the new shop. “We’ll start with grading in a couple of days, then our plan is to move right ahead.”
Sayed said the building will encompass 5,000 square feet, compared to the store’s original 3,500 square feet.
Reddick said the Valley Creek Drive property will have more visibility from the highway. With the extra space, the owner said he is considering opening a meat market but doesn’t have any plans set in stone yet. He assures customers the store will continue serving customers the quality produce and products they know and love.
“We’ve had a lot of faithful people in Hall County and surrounding areas,” he said.