Lakeshore Mall’s future? Owner optimistic, but for now, ‘it’s struggling’

Gisela George was enjoying a cup of ice cream as she strolled alone in Gainesville’s Lakeshore Mall.



Really alone.

You could count on one hand, maybe two, the number of shoppers roaming inside the cavernous shopping center during a recent visit. Most stores had closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, signs posted to front doors explaining the darkness inside.

The 50-year-old, 500,000-square-foot Lakeshore Mall at 150 Pearl Nix Parkway has struggled over the years, including Sears closing in 2019 and J.C. Penney announcing June 5 that its store would close as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Plus, the pandemic has done Lakeshore no favors.