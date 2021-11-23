Labor shortage creates headache for garbage collectors, residents

“It doesn’t matter if it’s inside customer service or outside on the trucks.”



The issues have been ongoing nearly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Luce said, and recent months haven’t been any different from the larger trend. But colder weather can make it more difficult to hire people.

“You think about all these fast food restaurants or what have you, they’re working inside under the roof with the air conditioning on and they can’t find help,” he said. “So for us to find help to ride on the back of this truck when it’s 25 degrees out or 32 degrees and raining — it’s almost impossible to find an employee to do that.”

To adapt to the staffing shortage, Red Oak has ordered more automated vehicles, which require only a driver rather than an additional employee or two to grab trash.

But because of supply issues they are still waiting for trucks. Luce said he expects to have two more trucks in January and two in March. It takes six to eight months to get new trucks, and about 60-65% of their 50 trucks are automated, he said.