J.C. Penney at Lakeshore Mall is closing permanently

J.C. Penney at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville is one of the retail chain's 154 stores nationwide that's closing as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

"Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, J.C. Penney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores," the company said on its website Thursday, June 4. "We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want."



The store closings were made "following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company," a press release states.

The closings will begin following entry of an order at a June 11 hearing set with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Tex., the company said.

Gainesville's J.C. Penney closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remained closed even as other J.C. Penney stores, including the one at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, reopened.