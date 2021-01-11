‘It’s not worth somebody dying over’: The Collegiate Grill closes temporarily after co-owner tests positive for COVID-19

The co-owners plan to reopen The Collegiate Grill on Tuesday, Jan. 19, for carry-out only. Worley said they will begin to let customers dine in once the pandemic “settles way down.” He said the number of deaths resulting from COVID-19 over the past 30 days in Hall County has been “staggering,” and he feels a responsibility to not only keep his family safe, but also his customers.

“Everywhere you look, you see somebody dying from this thing,” Worley said. “It seems like there are too many people not taking it seriously. I don’t want to create a place for this thing to transmit.”

Before announcing the temporary closure, the restaurant had only been open for a little over a month. The owners had put the operation on hold for eight weeks for renovations.

When Worley reopened on Dec. 3 with newly finished floors, he intended on only offering take-out and slowly transitioning back into in-person dining. However, Worley said customers were eager to enter The Collegiate Grill and insisted on eating inside.

“In an effort to make people happy, we opened to the public,” Worley said. “We still maintained 50% seating capacity and followed every CDC guideline.”

While his wife recovers from COVID-19, Worley will also stay quarantined. He said as of Monday, Jan. 11, she has only displayed mild to moderate symptoms, mostly involving loss of taste.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, but it’s beyond our control,” Worley said. “It’s always going to be safety first with us — period.”

Although The Collegiate Grill needs to make money to stay afloat, Worley said he doesn’t want to put anyone’s lives at risk.

“If it puts us out of business, at least we’ll go out on a good conscience,” he said. “It’s not worth somebody dying over.”