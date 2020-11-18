HVAC supplier to bring $700,000 facility to Hall County, 40 jobs to area

“We're grateful for Dongwon Tech's investment in the Peach State, and moving forward, we will continue to work with these innovative companies to bring jobs and opportunities to hardworking Georgians and their families in every corner of the state,” Kemp said in a statement.



According to the news release, the Centennial Drive facility will “primarily produce rectangular air ducts for SK Innovation and another local HVAC company” in Commerce.

“Dongwon Tech is a welcome addition to the business community in Gainesville-Hall County,” Tim Evans, vice president of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release. “We are so pleased Dongwon Tech chose Georgia and Gainesville-Hall County for their new North American headquarters and manufacturing center. This is a fast-growing region, and their air handling products are critical to new construction.”