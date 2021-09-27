This is how a Flowery Branch company helps prevent forest fires in California

A company in Flowery Branch is helping to stop forest fires from spreading in California.



Forestry and Agricultural Equipment USA Inc. supplies forestry mulchers and other heavy duty equipment that break down underbrush to keep forests safe and make it more difficult for fires to spread.

FAE, which employs more than 300 people worldwide moved its U.S. headquarters and distribution center from Grayson to eight acres of land in Flowery Branch in 2006.

FAE’s size helps set it apart with more than 300 dealers around the country who can provide service if there are any issues with equipment.

“It’s like if you buy a car,” CEO Giorgio Carera said. “It breaks down and you need service, you want to be able to take it back to your dealership and get it serviced or prepared and get back on the road as quick as you can.”

So how does the equipment work?