Hotels prepare for slower holiday season amid COVID-19, as people cancel travel

As Americans plan to travel less for the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Hall County and Georgia are preparing for fewer guests and turning to business travel as a possible revenue source.

About 70% of people in the country are less likely to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, according to a survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. That is a continuation of year-long trends as people put their travel plans on hold.

“It’s a year of shattered dreams and lost careers,” Jim Sprouse, executive director of the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association, said of the industry this year.