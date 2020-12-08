5 takeaways from North Georgia Talks virtual forum on the economy

The three panelists in Tuesday’s North Georgia Talks virtual webinar on the economy touched on a lot of topics, including the 2021 outlook. Here are a few takeaways from the Dec. 8 event put on by Metro Market Media, including The Times, Dawson County News and Forsyth County News:

Plenty of jobs available

While pandemic-related shutdowns forced widespread layoffs, “there are jobs out there,” said Kersha Cartwright, Georgia Department of Labor spokeswoman.

The state’s job website, employgeorgia.com, has hit a record number of listings, she said. “There are opportunities out there we’d like to get folks trained for. Maybe they’ve decided to go into a different direction. Our focus is to get people back to work.”

Tim Evans, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of economic development, said that some 60 employers have posted jobs on a chamber website devoted to hiring, ghcc.com/education/workforce-development.

“Those range from businesses looking for managerial talent, marketing accounting, manufacturing skills,” he said. “It’s across the board.”