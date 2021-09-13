Here are details about the chamber’s annual Economic and Political Forecast on Sept. 14

Local business and political leaders are planning to speak virtually Tuesday, Sept. 14, on the current economic and political climates and their effects on small business and the area in general.
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Economic and Political Forecast will feature state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, who is running for lieutenant governor, as well as Gainesville CPA Ron Bracewell; Carol Burrell, president and CEO of the Northeast Georgia Health System; and Frank Norton Jr., CEO and chairman of The Norton Agency in Gainesville.
The event is an annual one, with last year’s program held online and with limited in-person attendance. This year’s event began with those options but was changed in late August to all-virtual “due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in our community,” according to the chamber.
“We have held this event for 6 years,” said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO of the event. “It’s always good to hear from a variety of leaders in different fields to see what they think about the economy and politics.”
The event is open to the public but online registration is required.