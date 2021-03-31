Hall employers working to lure employees amid tight labor market

“There are so many opportunities out there,” said Alyssa Katz, who works in human resources for Cottrell, which makes over-the-road car haulers and equipment at its plant at 2125 Candler Road, Gainesville.



Cottrell isn’t just trying to attract new workers for a current uptick in production. They’re considering a $125 million expansion that’s in the works in Gainesville's new 1,300-acre Gainesville 85 Business Park.

“I’m not quite sure where production levels will be once we have that change,” Katz said.

Cottrell was among 50-plus employers at booths spread out across several rooms in the civic center for the March 31 Spring Job Fair & Career Expo. Job seekers could browse for the companies they wanted to visit, then approach officials for more information — and even fill out an application if really interested.

Employers said they were touting competitive pay and benefits, as well as opportunities for upward mobility, to help attract employees.

Marissa Rosenbloom, marketing director for Agile Cold Storage, said her company pushes a “family-style” environment in the workplace.

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce estimated some 700 people would attend the event, which the chamber coordinating with Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employers Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.