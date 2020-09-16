Gun sales are soaring nationally, and here’s what’s behind the surge

Looking to add a 9mm gun to his collection Tuesday, Sept. 15, Keith Miller of Clermont also had his views on what may be driving a hot gun market nationwide.



“People are buying weapons now because they see (police officers) carrying guns and they are not respected and they are not safe -- so, what makes you think you and I are safe?” he said, while shopping at the Georgia Gun Store off John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway in Gainesville.

Media reports around the U.S. indicate gun sales have boomed throughout 2020, beginning with uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But then, sales spiked as civil unrest led to widespread riots. Gun rights and the Second Amendment also have been a huge election issue.

“Almost 3 million more firearms have been sold since March than would have ordinarily been sold,” states a July article by The Brookings Institution, a Washington D.C.-based public policy organization.

“We sold 12,000 guns last year. We’ve exceeded that,” said Kellie Weeks of Georgia Gun Store. Typically, “the biggest (sales period) is the last quarter. Christmas is our biggest time. Summer is our slowest time.”