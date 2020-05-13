Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce reschedules annual gala because of pandemic

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala usually takes place in a crowded ballroom at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.



Not this year’s 112th Annual Meeting & Gala, which has been moved to Sept. 10.

The event had been scheduled for Thursday, May 14, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chamber said.

The event is one of the chamber’s largest of the year, featuring a dinner and annual award presentations, including the 2019-2020 Small Business of the Year, Family Business of the Year, the Distinguished Citizen of the Year, the Community Service Award and the W.G. Mealor Chairman’s Award.

To make an award nomination, contact Amanda Lewis at 770-532-6206, ext. 111, or email her at alewis@ghcc.com.

Jeff Gill



