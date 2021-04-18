Gov. Kemp to tour SK Innovation plant in Commerce on Monday

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit the SK Innovation plant in Commerce Monday, April 19.

He will tour the plant on 1523 Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway with company President and CEO Jun Kim, then meet with reporters, according to the governor’s office.

The company, a Korean developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles, broke ground in March 2019 on the $1.67 billion factory. The facility is expected to generate 2,000 jobs by 2025, officials have said.

Kemp’s visit comes on the heels of SK Innovation settling legal disputes relating to EV batteries in the United States and Korea with LG Energy Solution.