Gold Creek Foods acquires Tennessee company

Gainesville’s Gold Creek Foods has acquired Tennessee-based Campos Foods LLC, according to a press release Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Gold Creek is a chicken further processor company based at 2063 Memorial Park Drive.
Under an agreement between the companies, all assets of Campos’ food processing facility in Caryville, northwest of Knoxville, “are now part of the Gold Creek Foods organization,” the release states.
The assets include the Quick’N Eat brand.
Gold Creek “is already making new investments in modernizing and updating equipment at the facility, as well as integrating new technology,” the release states.