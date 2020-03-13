Georgia Power, Jackson EMC suspending disconnections for nonpayment over coronavirus

Georgia workers on unpaid leave won’t have to worry about keeping the lights on for the next few weeks.

Georgia Power announced on Friday, March 13, that it was suspending residential disconnections for the next 30 days beginning on Saturday and will “reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops,” according to a company statement provided by spokesman John Kraft.

Late Friday afternoon, Jackson EMC spokeswoman April Sorrow said the power provider will suspend disconnection for nonpayment from March 16 through March 27.

Jackson EMC will limit access to its offices, with only drive-thru service available, and most employees will telecommute.