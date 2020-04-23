Georgia labor commissioner explains business reopenings, unemployment rules

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler encouraged employers and employees “to work together” as some businesses are allowed to reopen Friday, April 24, under new state guidelines.

“I would hate to know that an employer would have a blanket statement that (employees) need to come back to work and not have any consideration (for employees),” he said in a press briefing Thursday, April 23.

Employees “may have some health issues, and there are some (unemployment) rules out there that have to do with an individual and whether they need to continue to stay at home,” Butler added.

Businesses that have been basically shuttered under Georgia’s shelter in place, such as barber shops, hair salons and tattoo shops, can reopen with restrictions Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this week.

The move has drawn widespread, heavy criticism, including from President Donald Trump, but questions have swirled as to what it means for workers and jobless benefits.

One of the key concerns is whether workers lose benefits if they feel like it’s not safe to return.

Employers “don’t have to cut off unemployment, you are not being required to cut off unemployment,” Butler said. “Nobody’s telling anybody to do that. We have purposely set the system up to where (businesses) can bring workers back slowly, and continue to file partial claims for them.”

Companies aren’t required to reopen, so workers at businesses that don’t reopen can still draw unemployment, he said.

Under the new guidelines, theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services will be able to operate beginning Monday, April 27.

Bars, nightclubs, amusement park ride operators and live performance venues will remain closed, the governor said.

Kemp’s moves, in effect, relax his shelter in place order, which had been set to end April 30.

That move allowed people to leave home only for essential activities or travel. As part of that order, fitness centers, theaters, salons, bars and nightclubs were required to close. Restaurant dining rooms had to close, although they could provide delivery, drive-thru or takeout service.