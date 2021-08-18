Gainesville’s Wilheit Packaging acquired by Pennsylvania company





Wilheit Packaging, founded in 1953 in Gainesville, has been acquired for an undisclosed price by Pennsylvania-based SupplyOne Inc., a supplier of corrugated and other packaging products, equipment, and services.

The move translates into “expanded capabilities” that “mean new growth opportunities for our employees and new efficiencies and savings for our customers,” according to a statement from Wilheit in a press release.

“As a SupplyOne company, we will deliver even more benefits to our customers through access to corrugated converting capabilities, packaging automation, and for our food processing customers, the broadest range of primary packaging solutions available.”

Philip Wilheit Sr., who had served as Wilheit Packaging’s president and managing partner, will stay on with the company as chairman for at least a year. His son Philip Wilheit Jr will remain as president/CEO and Steven Brock will serve as vice president/chief financial officer.

Wilheit Packaging at 1527 May Drive has 106 employees at its operations in three states — 70-75 in Gainesville alone, Wilheit Sr. said in an interview Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Asked if any big changes lie ahead, he said, “Not really. We’re going to try to make this (move) as transparent to our customers, suppliers and our employees as we can.”

Wilheit added he foresees the Wilheit Packaging name will stick around, but with the name of SupplyOne attached.

Wilheit said he wasn’t sure about his own future beyond serving as chairman. He has been with Wilheit Packaging for 55 years.

“That’ll open up a different chapter. I’m almost 77, so I’ve got some good years,” he said, adding he expected he would stay involved with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville-Hall Industrial Development Authority and other organizations.

On selling the company, Wilheit said, “We felt like the time was right to partner with somebody bigger. SupplyOne is a billion dollar-plus corporation. With supply chains being what they are now, things are tight. This (move) opens up more doors for us to be a more effective supplier to our customers.”

He declined to give the purchase price, which also isn’t mentioned in the press release.

Wilheit Packaging was founded by Tom Wilheit to supply packaging for poultry and textile industries in Georgia.

“Today, the company serves food processors and industrial manufacturers alike in more than 15 states,” the release states.

“Wilheit Packaging's focus on helping their customers be more profitable mirrors our own,” said William Leith, CEO and President of SupplyOne. “The synergies that result from combining SupplyOne's manufacturing expertise, services, and programs with Wilheit's impressive distribution capabilities position the company well for continued growth.”