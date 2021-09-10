Gainesville’s Rochester & Associates makes big announcement about its future

Longtime Gainesville civil engineering firm Rochester & Associates has been acquired by DCCM, a Houston-based national provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management services.

“After 55 years of success, Rochester & Associates is looking forward to the opportunity of benefiting from DCCM’s resources and scale,” said Brian Rochester, executive vice president in a press release.

“DCCM’s capabilities will also undoubtedly strengthen Rochester & Associates’ holistic approach to business. There’s a real synergy between the two companies and the complimentary services we provide.”

Brian Rochester is an especially familiar face in development circles, as he frequently represents clients seeking rezonings for a particular project at planning board meetings.

The company, founded in 1966, is based at 425 Oak St. NW, and also is known for its land surveying, project management and infrastructure services.

DCCM acquired Rochester Aug. 31 for an undisclosed amount, said Darrell Rochester, the firm’s president, on Friday, Sept. 10.

“The timing was right for us,” he added. “We had shared with our staff that we were on a 10-year exit plan and we were about four years into that, and this (acquisition) is just part of that strategy.”

Otherwise, the firm’s 50 employees and the public at large should see no changes, including the name of Rochester & Associates.

“We’ll keep doing what we’re doing,” Darrell Rochester said. “It’s the same people doing the same stuff — it’s just different ownership. From the outside, you shouldn’t notice any difference.”

Internally, he said, the move could help Rochester and Associates “expand into some new markets and provide additional services, and it gives our people some opportunities for advancement that they might not have had.”



