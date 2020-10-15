For Gainesville's award-winning florists, arranging flowers is more than a job

For Carol Slaughter, putting together flowers for a funeral is more than showing beauty through nature. It’s about expressing deep, emotional sentiments.



Just ask her close business assistant, Dee Reising.

“She takes (her work) very personally. She will ask what the person was like … and she incorporates the whole concept into a piece,” she said.

“We both do,” said Slaughter, getting a big hug from Reising.

It’s that kind of passion that helped Occasions Florist at 100 Washington St. NW on the Gainesville square, earn a 2019-20 Small Business of the Year at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's 112th Annual Meeting & Gala on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Occasions Florist "always goes the extra mile and give their very best to please customers,” said Kit Dunlap, chamber president and CEO, at the gala.

Slaughter, the store’s co-owner, and Reising worked on flowers as they talked Wednesday, Oct. 14, about the business, which has operated for 10 years.