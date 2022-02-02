This Gainesville Walgreens will close later this month

The Walgreens at 2925 Browns Bridge Road will be closing Feb. 21.
“We have made the difficult decision to close this location on Feb. 21,” Walgreens spokeswoman Karen May wrote in an email. “There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers.”
May did not respond to a request to further explain what she means by market dynamics or customer buying habits.
Prescription files will automatically transfer to other nearby stores. Customers do not need to take any action. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.