This Gainesville square restaurant is under new ownership

ChopBLOCK Food & Spirits on the Gainesville square is under new ownership, but customers should notice few changes, at least for now.
New owner Jim Tortorelli, co-owner of Tap It Gainesville Growlers, said this week he has bought the business and the building at 110 Main St. The building is next to the old Saul’s building, which also was sold recently to Thrive Coworking.
The restaurant’s menu, now an assortment of American dishes, such as steaks and burgers, may see some eventual tweaking, but for now, “we just want to hone in on … making sure the food is good, consistent and quick. We’re going to work on speed and efficiency.”
Tortorelli also is planning some physical improvements to the two-story structure, which was built in 1900.
“I’m going to improve the looks of it, putting in drains, new plumbing and other things, and redo the floors, those types of things. Just cosmetic stuff,” he said.
The restaurant was owned by Robert Knapp and Kevin Shaffer and has been in business since 2019. Drake Realty of Marietta was the building owner, according to Hall County records.
Tortorelli wouldn’t disclose the price.
Asked about why he made the move, he said, “I thought it would make a nice addition to my portfolio of locations,” which include Cork It, a wine bar in Buford.
Tap It, which serves craft beer and wine at 110 Maple St., is behind the ChopBLOCK building, moving there in spring 2021 from a location on Thompson Bridge Road.