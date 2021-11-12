This Gainesville square restaurant is under new ownership

ChopBLOCK Food & Spirits on the Gainesville square is under new ownership, but customers should notice few changes, at least for now.

New owner Jim Tortorelli, co-owner of Tap It Gainesville Growlers, said this week he has bought the business and the building at 110 Main St. The building is next to the old Saul’s building, which also was sold recently to Thrive Coworking.