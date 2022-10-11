Gainesville Renaissance adding a new, aromatic tenant

Gainesville Renaissance is adding a coffee shop.
Milton-based Boarding Pass Coffee says on its website that it is opening soon at the multi-use building at 106 Spring St. SW Gainesville on the downtown square.
“We are excited about Boarding Pass Coffee for a number of reasons,” Gainesville Renaissance developer Fred Roddy said in an email. “Coffee is an essential part of most people's start of the day. The owners Murilo and Christine are truly excited about being in downtown Gainesville and in Gainesville Renaissance.
“This shop will offer coffees from around the globe because they are an import exporter as well as their family being coffee growers in Brazil.”
Christine and Murilo Santos, familiar with the downtown square and the Gainesville Renaissance development, are excited about the new store, which could open later this year or early next year, Christine said in a phone interview Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“The location is great,” she said.
The business offers specialty coffees from Murilo Santos’ family farm in Brazil, “as well as roasts from some of their favorite destinations,” according to Boarding Pass’ website.
The three-story Gainesville Renaissance has steadily filled the retail space on its first floor, with the last announcement that Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream is set to open up a shop in 2023.
The second floor of the $22.4 million, 60,000-square-foot building is occupied by Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling. Eight condominium units are under development on the third floor.