Gainesville, gas company reach agreement on overpayment of franchise fees

The city of Gainesville and Atlanta Gas Light Company have reached a settlement after a miscalculation led to the utility company overpaying in franchise fees to the city.



According to city documents, Atlanta Gas Light pays the city franchise fees every year, and that rate is calculated by multiplying the franchise fee factor of $14.95 by the “Dedicated Design Day Capacity” in the city as of the last day of the previous fiscal year. According to the Atlanta Gas Light website, the “Dedicated Design Day Capacity” is a charge that recovers costs associated with delivering gas to a home or business.

However, in 2016-2017, the Dedicated Design Day Capacity was initially miscalculated. Atlanta Gas Light should have paid the city $11,828.92 but instead paid $197,402.70, according to city documents. Since then, Atlanta Gas Light has been withholding franchise fees to recoup the loss, but now the two parties are settling the discrepancy.