Frank Norton Sr., 92, of The Norton Agency, died Tuesday

The Gainesville patriarch of a family real estate business founded more than 90 years ago has died.



Frank K. Norton Sr., 92, died Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel of Gainesville will announce services later.

Norton was the youngest son of W.L. Norton, who started the company in 1928. He went on to join the company in 1952, and with his father, “expanded the business’s focus beyond insurance to developing and selling residential communities throughout the area, as well as managing quality real estate properties,” according to The Norton Agency’s website.

Sons Frank Jr. and Bob would later join the company and Norton Sr. would become board chairman emeritus.

In 2018, celebrating the company’s 90th anniversary and Norton Sr.’s 90th birthday, the elder Norton was presented with a cake as a crowd around him sang “Happy Birthday to You.”

“Life is good, and thanks for everyone here,” Norton Sr. said.



