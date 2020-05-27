‘Everyone is trying to get back in shape’

Martha Thornton described Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow gyms in Georgia to reopen a month ago as “a sigh of relief.”



Thornton, owner of Oakwood Fitness in Oakwood, is one of many local gym owners who are becoming accustomed to a new normal of operations since fitness centers were allowed to open their doors a little over a month ago.

She said she received multiple calls and texts every day while Oakwood Fitness was closed, as gym members clamored to find out when they could return to their regular workout routines. Thornton was finally able to respond to the messages with good news on April 24 — the first day gyms were allowed to reopen. Since then, Oakwood Fitness has slowly started to get back into the swing of things.