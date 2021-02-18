Development board approves land sale for Cottrell expansion in Gainesville 85 Business Park

One day after the announcement, the Gainesville-Hall County Development board agreed to a sale agreement of 110 acres of the park’s property at $5.8 million dollars to Cottrell.



The new Cottrell plant is a part of the business park’s first phase of development.

“Every time we’ve developed a new business park in the last 15 years that I’ve been here, the first tenants have been existing industries that needed to expand,” said Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's Vice President of Economic Development Tim Evans. “And that’s a good reason for us to be mindful of developing new places for business and industry.

Two sites — a 73-acre parcel and a 21-acre parcel — were priced at $60,000 per acre. A third parcel, a 15-acre greenway strip which is located across Allen Creek was valued at $10,000.

The greenway strip is outside of the industrial park, according to Evans, and is considered “unusable” land but needed to be sold under public access law in Georgia.

“That 15 acres, wasn’t sellable for another use,” said Evans. “Under Georgia law, if you have a parcel that is stuck in the middle without public access, you have to allow for a new public access to get to it.”

Evans said that the site that Cottrell will construct is expandable to more than 1.1 million square feet.

Cottrell has 180 days to finalize its site plans, and then another 180 days to begin construction.

If Cottrell doesn’t meet those deadlines, the city is able to buy back the land at 95 percent of its value.

The company expects construction to take up to 2.5 years to complete with work getting underway this summer.

Cottrell, which is based at 2125 Candler Road, opened its first facility in the area in 1973.

The Gainesville 85 industrial park has been in the works for four years, is the city’s sixth industrial park, and is now in the process of welcoming new contracts for infrastructural development.

The business park is on Allen Creek Road near Athens Highway/U.S. 129 on the property the city has owned since 1990.

“This is a property that the city has owned for years and years, but needed some infrastructure to be able to develop the park,” said Evans.

The board also agreed to accept an agreement between the Hall County Development Authority and the city of Gainesville for the former to continue marketing the park.

Glades Reservoir project still on-hold

The Glades Reservoir 850-acre reservoir project with Glade Farm and the Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority is still in stasis.

Following the Feb. 17 meeting, the status of the project hasn’t changed. However, the board moved forward to extend its 10th letter of intent with Glade Farm LLC and Hall County to continue the project.

